The India Edition
The Slate Money hosts talk to economist Raghuram Rajan about the state of Indian economics and his new book The Third Pillar.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
For a special India Edition of Slate Money, Felix, Emily, and Anna are joined by economist Raghuram Rajan to talk about the economics of India and his new book The Third Pillar.
And in Slate Plus: more with Raghuram Rajan.