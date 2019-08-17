Slate Money

The India Edition

The Slate Money hosts talk to economist Raghuram Rajan about the state of Indian economics and his new book The Third Pillar.

Episode Notes

For a special India Edition of Slate Money, Felix, Emily, and Anna are joined by economist Raghuram Rajan to talk about the economics of India and his new book The Third Pillar.

And in Slate Plus: more with Raghuram Rajan.