The Naked Swimmers Edition
Slate Money on currency manipulation, the economics of agriculture, and instant payments.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week, Emily Peck is out, so How To! host Charles Duhigg joins Felix Salmon and Anna Szymanski to discuss Chinese currency manipulation, the economics of agriculture, and instant payments.
And in Slate Plus: The effective embargo on Venezuela.