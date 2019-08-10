Slate Money

The Naked Swimmers Edition

Slate Money on currency manipulation, the economics of agriculture, and instant payments.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Episode Notes

This week, Emily Peck is out, so How To! host Charles Duhigg joins Felix Salmon and Anna Szymanski to discuss Chinese currency manipulation, the economics of agriculture, and instant payments.

And in Slate Plus: The effective embargo on Venezuela.