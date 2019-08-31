Slate Money

The Ab Roller With Wi-Fi Edition

The Slate Money hosts discuss Bill Dudley, Peloton and WeWork, and the chicken sandwich wars.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

This week, Felix, Emily, and Anna are back in the studio to talk about Bill Dudley’s thoughts on Trump and the Fed, dig into the viability of Peloton and WeWork, and finally weigh in on Twitter’s great chicken sandwich wars.

Plus: GE.