The Q&A Edition
The Slate Money hosts answer all your burning business and economics questions.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Slate Money has been asking for your business and economics questions for weeks. And now it’s finally time to get some answers! Are CDs actually useful to anyone? Are RSUs a fair form of compensation? Is the gold standard a dated concept? What exactly is Anna’s political philosophy?
Plus: Slate Money: Succession guest Ryan McCarthy joins for a discussion of podcast recommendations.