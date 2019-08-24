Slate Money

The Q&A Edition

The Slate Money hosts answer all your burning business and economics questions.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

Slate Money has been asking for your business and economics questions for weeks. And now it’s finally time to get some answers! Are CDs actually useful to anyone? Are RSUs a fair form of compensation? Is the gold standard a dated concept? What exactly is Anna’s political philosophy?

Plus: Slate Money: Succession guest Ryan McCarthy joins for a discussion of podcast recommendations.