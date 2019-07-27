The Toby for Prime Minister Edition
The Slate Money hosts discuss Facebook’s big fine, Boris Johnson, and the truth about safe deposit boxes.
Episode Notes
This week, Slate Money talks about Facebook’s $5 billion FTC fine, Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the truth about the safety of safe deposit boxes. Plus a cameo from Toby the Dog!
And in the Slate Plus segment: European Central Bank.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com