The Toby for Prime Minister Edition

The Slate Money hosts discuss Facebook’s big fine, Boris Johnson, and the truth about safe deposit boxes.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

This week, Slate Money talks about Facebook’s $5 billion FTC fine, Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the truth about the safety of safe deposit boxes. Plus a cameo from Toby the Dog!

And in the Slate Plus segment: European Central Bank.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com