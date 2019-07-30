Slate Money

Slate Money Extra: Scott Kupor

Scott Kupor talks about his new book, Secrets of Sand Hill Road: Venture Capital and How to Get It.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

In this Slate Money Extra, Felix sits down with Scott Kupor, managing partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Scott and Felix discuss the world of venture capital as covered in his new book, Secrets of Sand Hill Road: Venture Capital and How to Get It. They get into the complex relationship between entrepreneurs and VCs, the question of diversity in the world of startups, and the reasoning behind preferred stock.