Slate Money Extra: Scott Kupor
Scott Kupor talks about his new book, Secrets of Sand Hill Road: Venture Capital and How to Get It.
Episode Notes
In this Slate Money Extra, Felix sits down with Scott Kupor, managing partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Scott and Felix discuss the world of venture capital as covered in his new book, Secrets of Sand Hill Road: Venture Capital and How to Get It. They get into the complex relationship between entrepreneurs and VCs, the question of diversity in the world of startups, and the reasoning behind preferred stock.