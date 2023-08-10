This week, Emily Bazelon and David Plotz are joined by Juliette Kayyem to discuss the Ohio vote not to make it harder to change the state constitution; Republican views on Donald Trump’s offenses; and emergency preparedness or the lack thereof.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s chatters:

