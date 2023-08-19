Gabfest Reads: How a David Copperfield Reimagining Speaks to the Soul of Appalachia
Barbara Kingsolver’s latest draws inspiration from Charles Dickens to tell the truth of her people.
Episode Notes
Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson talk with author Barbara Kingsolver about her new book, Demon Copperhead. They discuss her inspiration for the novel, what we keep getting wrong about Appalachia, and more.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.