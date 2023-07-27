This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legislative win limiting judicial powers while hundreds of thousands of Israelis protest; Harvard University and other elite colleges’ reconsideration of legacy admissions; and the revise-or-bust status of Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “How Israel’s Supreme Court Might React to the Challenge to Its Power”

Maayan Lubell for Reuters: “Israel’s Netanyahu down in polls over judicial reform”

John Dickerson for CBS News Prime Time: “Harvard professor discusses admission at elite colleges”

Claire Cain Miller and Aatish Bhatia for The New York Times: “How Big Is the Legacy Boost at Elite Colleges?” and Aatish Bhatia, Claire Cain Miller, and Josh Katz: “Study of Elite College Admissions Data Suggests Being Very Rich Is Its Own Qualification”

Annie Lowrey for The Atlantic: “Why You Have to Care About These 12 Colleges”

John Dickerson and Catherine Herridge for CBS News Prime Time: “What’s next for Hunter Biden after plea deal unraveling”

Emily: “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

John: Wall Street Journal: “Yemen Oil Tanker at Risk: An Operation to Avert a Massive Spill”

David: “Jury Duty” on Amazon Prime

Listener chatter from Susan Bates: The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America by Elizabeth Letts

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David and Emily discuss their personal thoughts on Israel and reference Exodus by Leon Uris and “Exodus” starring Paul Newman and Eva Marie Saint.

In the July edition of Gabfest Reads, David talks with David Grann about his book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder.

