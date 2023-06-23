The “Not THAT President Kennedy” Edition
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. takes his presidential campaign online; Hunter Biden agrees to a plea deal; and Arkansas’s ban on medical care for transgender children is overturned while New York creates a shield for abortion-pill providers.
Episode Notes
This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss RFK Jr.’s run for the Democratic nomination; Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax and gun charges; and two state-level legal developments: the overturning of Arkansas’s ban on medical care for transgender children and the passage of New York’s shield law for abortion-pill providers.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Keziah Weir for Vanity Fair: “How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Became the Anti-vaxxer Icon of America’s Nightmares”
Matt Viser for The Washington Post: “The complicated relationship between a presidential father and a struggling son”
Pam Belluck and Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “New York Passes Bill to Shield Abortion Providers Sending Pills Into States With Bans”
Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “A Medical Frontier”
Here are this week’s chatters:
Emily: Samuel A. Alito Jr. for The Wall Street Journal: “Justice Samuel Alito: ProPublica Misleads Its Readers”; Justin Elliott, Joshua Kaplan, and Alex Mierjeski for ProPublica: “Justice Samuel Alito Took Luxury Fishing Vacation With GOP Billionaire Who Later Had Cases Before the Court”
John: Todd Estes for Teaching American History: “New Hampshire’s Ratification of the Constitution”
David: U.S. Department of Agriculture: “Nuts”; Taryn Varricchio and Clancy Morgan for Business Insider: “Cashews don’t come cheap – one pound at retail can cost you $15. Here’s why they’re so expensive.”; Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
Listener chatter from Ruthy Kohorn Rosenberg: Reshma Saujani at Smith College’s 2023 Commencement: Imposter Syndrome is Modern-Day Bicycle Face
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, Emily, and John discuss with James Surowiecki of The Atlantic @JamesSurowieckihis article, “The Bitter Truth About the Bud Light Boycott.”
In the June edition of Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Peter Singer @PeterSinger about his book, Animal Liberation Now: The Definitive Classic Renewed.
Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com or Tweet us @SlateGabfest. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Jared Downing and Cheyna Roth
Research by Julie Huygen