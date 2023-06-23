Join Maryland Governor Wes Moore and us for Political Gabfest Live in Washington, D.C., Wednesday June 28, 7:30 p.m., Sixth & I. In-person and livestream tickets on sale now!

This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss RFK Jr.’s run for the Democratic nomination; Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax and gun charges; and two state-level legal developments: the overturning of Arkansas’s ban on medical care for transgender children and the passage of New York’s shield law for abortion-pill providers.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Keziah Weir for Vanity Fair: “How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Became the Anti-vaxxer Icon of America’s Nightmares”

Matt Viser for The Washington Post: “The complicated relationship between a presidential father and a struggling son”

Pam Belluck and Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “New York Passes Bill to Shield Abortion Providers Sending Pills Into States With Bans”

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times: “A Medical Frontier”

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Samuel A. Alito Jr. for The Wall Street Journal: “Justice Samuel Alito: ProPublica Misleads Its Readers”; Justin Elliott, Joshua Kaplan, and Alex Mierjeski for ProPublica: “Justice Samuel Alito Took Luxury Fishing Vacation With GOP Billionaire Who Later Had Cases Before the Court”

John: Todd Estes for Teaching American History: “New Hampshire’s Ratification of the Constitution”

David: U.S. Department of Agriculture: “Nuts”; Taryn Varricchio and Clancy Morgan for Business Insider: “Cashews don’t come cheap – one pound at retail can cost you $15. Here’s why they’re so expensive.”; Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips

Listener chatter from Ruthy Kohorn Rosenberg: Reshma Saujani at Smith College’s 2023 Commencement: Imposter Syndrome is Modern-Day Bicycle Face

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, Emily, and John discuss with James Surowiecki of The Atlantic @JamesSurowieckihis article, “The Bitter Truth About the Bud Light Boycott.”

In the June edition of Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Peter Singer @PeterSinger about his book, Animal Liberation Now: The Definitive Classic Renewed.

Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com or Tweet us @SlateGabfest. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jared Downing and Cheyna Roth

Research by Julie Huygen