The “Chris Christie Kamikaze Campaign” Edition
Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Doug Burgum join the fight for the Republican presidential nomination; Oklahoma okays Catholic public-charter school; and Saudi LIV Golf tees up PGA Tour.
Episode Notes
This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss the latest three Republicans battling for the presidential nomination; Oklahoma’s approval of a Catholic public-charter school; and Saudi sportswashing in golf and soccer.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Andrew Prokop for Vox: “Trump’s next indictment is looming – and the evidence against him is trickling out”
Sean Murphy for AP: “Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US”
The Guardian: “Changing their tune: what golf’s powerbrokers said then and now”
Lauren Chooljian for New Hampshire Public Radio: “He built New Hampshire’s largest addiction treatment network. Now, he faces accusations of sexual misconduct.”
David Enrich for The New York Times: “A Reporter Investigated Sexual Misconduct. Then the Attacks Began.”
John Dickerson for Slate: “Where’s My Subpoena?”
Here are this week’s chatters:
Emily: Kate Brumback for AP: “Bond granted for 3 activists whose fund bailed out people protesting Atlanta ‘Cop City’ project”
John: David Lerman, Laura Weiss, and Avery Roe for Roll Call: “Still steaming over debt deal, conservatives derail House action”
David: Washington and Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park; Dan Chabanov for Bicycling: “What Is a Randonnée—and Why Should You Sign Up for One?”; Paris-Brest-Paris Randonneur
Listener chatter from Greg Hoffman: Genghis Blues
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, Emily, and John discuss the attacks and libel suit against a journalist for her reporting.
In the next edition of Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Peter Singer @PeterSinger about his book, Animal Liberation Now: The Definitive Classic Renewed.
Join us for a live taping! Political Gabfest Live in Washington, D.C., Wednesday June 28, 7:30 p.m., Sixth & I, 600 I St. NW. Tickets are on sale now.
Email your chatters, questions, and comments to gabfest@slate.com or Tweet us @SlateGabfest. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth
Research by Julie Huygen