The “Trump Is Indicted – Again” Special Edition
Donald Trump is indicted for a second time; this time he faces the feds. And the Supreme Court holds off on ending the Voting Rights Act – for now.
Episode Notes
In a Gabfest Special Edition, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss Donald Trump’s indictment on charges relating to classified documents and the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Alabama racial gerrymandering.
Here are some notes and references from today’s show:
The Washington Post: “Live Updates: Trump criminal indictment is unsealed, shows he faces 37 charges”
Robert Barnes for The Washington Post: “Supreme Court: Alabama’s voting maps unfair to Black residents”
Join us for a live taping! Political Gabfest Live in Washington, D.C., Wednesday June 28, 7:30 p.m., Sixth & I, 600 I St. NW. Tickets are on sale now.
Email your questions and chatters to gabfest@slate.com or Tweet us @SlateGabfest. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth
Research by Julie Huygen