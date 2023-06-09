Political Gabfest

The “Trump Is Indicted – Again” Special Edition

Donald Trump is indicted for a second time; this time he faces the feds. And the Supreme Court holds off on ending the Voting Rights Act – for now.

Episode Notes

In a Gabfest Special Edition, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss Donald Trump’s indictment on charges relating to classified documents and the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Alabama racial gerrymandering.

Here are some notes and references from today’s show:

The Washington Post: “Live Updates: Trump criminal indictment is unsealed, shows he faces 37 charges

Robert Barnes for The Washington Post: “Supreme Court: Alabama’s voting maps unfair to Black residents

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Research by Julie Huygen

