Gabfest Reads: The Classic Hollywood Romance Gets a Makeover
Curtis Sittenfeld’s new book Romantic Comedy explores the middle-aged romance between a pop star and a comedy writer.
Emily Bazelon talks with author author Curtis Sittenfeld about her new book Romantic Comedy.
They discuss why ordinary guys get to be with famous women, but usually not the other way around, the fun of writing a fictional version of Saturday Night Live, and how to write witty email exchanges.
Tweet us your questions @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages could be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.