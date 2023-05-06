Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: The Classic Hollywood Romance Gets a Makeover

Curtis Sittenfeld’s new book Romantic Comedy explores the middle-aged romance between a pop star and a comedy writer.

Episode Notes

Emily Bazelon talks with author author Curtis Sittenfeld about her new book Romantic Comedy.

They discuss why ordinary guys get to be with famous women, but usually not the other way around, the fun of writing a fictional version of Saturday Night Live, and how to write witty email exchanges.

Host