The “E. Jean Carroll, ‘Why Didn’t You Scream?’ ” Edition
The latest on the debt ceiling. E. Jean Carroll testifies in her lawsuit against Donald J. Trump. And Republican supermajorities defy the will of the people in state legislatures across the country.
Episode Notes
This week, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and the New York Times’s Jamelle Bouie @jbouie discuss the battle between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the debt ceiling; the courtroom drama of E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump; and the power of Republican supermajorities in state legislatures.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Nick Mourtoupalas and Derek Hawkins for The Washington Post: “Washington is running out of workdays to strike a debt ceiling deal”
Jacob Bogage for The Washington Post: “Debt ceiling showdown: 5 possible outcomes”
Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States
Lola Fadulu for The New York Times: “In Trump Trial, a Lawyer Pushes, and E. Jean Carroll Pushes Right Back”
Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “A Sinister New Page in the Republican Playbook” and “Republicans Did Something Most People Don’t Like, So They’re Changing the Rules”
Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States
Movement Advancement Project: “Snapshot: Democracy Ratings By State”
Michael Waldman for the Brennan Center for Justice: “The Great Resignation … Of Election Officials”
James Madison: “Federalist No. 10”
Here are this week’s chatters:
Jamelle: the films of Seijun Suzuki, including Tokyo Drifter and Branded to Kill
John: using ChatGPT to simplify text, such as statements by the Federal Reserve and George Washington’s farewell address
Emily: Eleanor Klibanoff for The Texas Tribune: “Three Texas women are sued for wrongful death after allegedly helping friend obtain abortion medication” and “Women accused of facilitating abortion in Galveston wrongful-death lawsuit file countersuit”
Listener chatter from Ted Hogeman: Community Media Center, Institute for Contemporary Art, Virginia Commonwealth University
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Jamelle, John, and Emily discuss cooking, including roast chicken with bread, Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking by Toni Tipton-Martin, broccoli and cauliflower salad with curried dressing, broccoli salad with peanuts and tahini-lime dressing, and Soom tahini.
In the next Gabfest Reads, Emily talks with Curtis Sittenfeld @csittenfeld about her latest book, Romantic Comedy.
Email your questions and chatters to gabfest@slate.com or Tweet us @SlateGabfest. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth
Research by Julie Huygen