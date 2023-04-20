Political Gabfest

The “Was Fox News Punished Enough?” Edition

Fox News pays Dominion Voting $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit; House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plays a political game of chicken with the debt ceiling; and detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in a Russian court.

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss the $787.5 million settlement of the Dominion Voting v. Fox News defamation lawsuit; the political game being played with raising the U.S. debt ceiling; and the Russian detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jim Rutenberg and Katie Robertson for the New York Times: “A $787.5 Million Settlement and Embarrassing Disclosures: The Costs of Airing a Lie

Matthew Iglesias for Slow Boring: “Medicaid work requirements are cruel and pointless

Paul Krugman for the New York Times: “A Few Ways Out of the Debt Ceiling Mess

Freedom House Report: “Freedom in the World 2023: Marking 50 Years in the Struggle for Democracy

John Dickerson for CBS News Prime Time: “U.S. ambassador says she visited detained Wall Street Journal reporter

Drew Hinshaw, Joe Parkinson, and Brett Forrest for the Wall Street Journal: “’You Are Completely Alone’: Inside the Infamous Russian Prison Holding Evan Gershkovich

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “What Everyone Should Know about the Shingles Vaccine (Shingrix)

Pelosi in the House” HBO documentary

Carrie Blazina and Drew Desilver for the Pew Research Center: “House gets younger, Senate gets older: A look at the age and generation of lawmakers in the 118th Congress

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Julie Bosman, Mitch Smith, Jesse McKinley, and Jay Root for the New York Times: “Hundreds of Miles Apart, Separate Shootings Follow Wrong Turns” and Timothy Bella for the Washington Post: “Cheerleaders leaving practice were shot after one got in wrong car, teen says

John: Ellie Zolfagharifard for the Daily Mail: “’Here there be robots’: Artist draws stunning medieval map of Mars showing off its huge craters and vast canyons”; Mars and its Canals by Percival Lowell; and Kaushik Patowary for Amusing Planet: “How Astronomer Percival Lowell Mistook His Own Eye For Spokes on Venus

David: City Cast DC podcast: “D.C.’s Rat-Hunting Dogs And Other Rat Solutions” (Host Bridget Todd, Producer Julia Karron)

Listener chatter from Nancy Hall: Joe Mahr and Megan Crepeau for the Chicago Tribune: “Stalled Justice: Delays in the Cook County courts

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, John, and David discuss the dilemma posed by the months-long absence of Dianne Feinstein from the U.S. Senate.

In the next Gabfest Reads, David talks with Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri about her latest book, Alexandra Petri’s US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up).

Email your questions and chatters to gabfest@slate.com or tweet us @SlateGabfest. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Jared Downing.

Research by Julie Huygen

