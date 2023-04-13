This week, David Plotz and Emily Bazelon discuss the federal court rulings on the F.D.A.-approved abortion medication mifepristone, the expulsion of two Democratic representatives by the Republican-supermajority state legislature in Tennessee, and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ latest ethics problem.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Adam Unikowsky for Adam’s Legal Newsletter: “Mifepristone and the rule of law, part II”

Allison McCann for the New York Times: “Inside the Online Market for Overseas Abortion Pills”

Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott, and Alex Mierjeski for ProPublica: “Clarence Thomas and the Billionaire”

Sylvie McNamara for the Washingtonian: “Clarence Thomas’s Billionaire Benefactor Collects Hitler Artifacts”

Chenjerai Kumanyika for This American Life: “Ghost Industrial Complex”

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Vladimir: A Novel by Julia May Jonas

David: The D.C. Sing-Along; The Dropout on Hulu; Air (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Listener chatter from David Foreman: Rosemary Mosco for Audubon: “Meet the Little Brown Bird That Holds a Mirror Up to Humanity”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David and Emily discuss the Hitler memorabilia collected by Harlan Crow, Texas billionaire and friend of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

Research by Julie Huygen