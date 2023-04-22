Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: The Art of Writing Political Satire

Alexandra Petri’s new book Alexandra Petri’s US History asks “What would sexting between John and Abigail Adams have been like?” among other burning questions.

David Plotz talks with author Alexandra Petri about her new book, Alexandra Petri’s US History: Important American Documents. They discuss how to transform staid history documents into rollicking parodies, how Petri found her “voice” multiple times, and her grander ambitions for the book. Plus, Petri reads some choice selections.

