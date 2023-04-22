Gabfest Reads: The Art of Writing Political Satire
Alexandra Petri’s new book Alexandra Petri’s US History asks “What would sexting between John and Abigail Adams have been like?” among other burning questions.
Episode Notes
David Plotz talks with author Alexandra Petri about her new book, Alexandra Petri’s US History: Important American Documents. They discuss how to transform staid history documents into rollicking parodies, how Petri found her “voice” multiple times, and her grander ambitions for the book. Plus, Petri reads some choice selections.
Tweet us your questions @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages could be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.