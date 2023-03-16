David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss the Silicon Valley Bank bailout with David Leonhardt; Ron DeSantis coming out against aid to Ukraine; and free speech fights at elite law schools.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

William Saletan for The Bulwark: “The Ukraine Untruths of Disingenuous DeSantis”

Ken White for The Popehat Report: “Hating Everyone Everywhere All At Once At Stanford”

David Lat for Original Jurisdiction: “Yale Law Is No Longer #1—For Free-Speech Debacles”

Jordan Metzl for The New York Times: “Working From Home Is Less Healthy Than You Think”

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Maurice Chammah for The Marshall Project: “The Mercy Workers”

John: OpenAI example recipe generator

David: Robyn Dixon for The Washington Post: “A Railroad Fan Photographed Putin’s Armored Train. Now He Lives In Exile.”

Listener chatter: Alex Traub for The New York Times: “Judy Heumann, Who Led the Fight for Disability Rights, Dies at 75”; Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist, by Judith Heumann;

Crip Camp; The Power of 504, Judy’s Heumann’s Ted Talk

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.