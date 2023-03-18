Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Semiconductors?

The pending economic catastrophe is about more than the pandemic, author Chris Miller explains in his new book, Chip War.

John Dickerson talks with author Chris Miller about his new book, Chip War: The Fight for The World’s Most Critical Technology. They discuss how semiconductor chips became so important, why everyone is so dependent on Taiwan for chips, and what lessons China can glean from what’s happening in Ukraine.

