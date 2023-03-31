The “Trump Is Indicted” Special Edition
Donald Trump Is Indicted. Will He Be Handcuffed?
Episode Notes
In a Gabfest Special edition, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss Donald Trump’s indictment.
Here are some notes and references from today’s show:
The New York Times: “Live Updates: Trump Likely to Be Arraigned on Tuesday”
Slate Political Gabfest: The “Trump Will Be Indicted Next Tuesday” Edition
Email your questions and chatters to gabfest@slate.com or Tweet us @SlateGabfest. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Jared Downing.
Research by Julie Huygen