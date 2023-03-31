Political Gabfest

The “Trump Is Indicted” Special Edition

Donald Trump Is Indicted. Will He Be Handcuffed?

Episode Notes

In a Gabfest Special edition, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss Donald Trump’s indictment.

Here are some notes and references from today’s show:

The New York Times: “Live Updates: Trump Likely to Be Arraigned on Tuesday

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Jared Downing.

Research by Julie Huygen

