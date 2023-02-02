Political Gabfest

“Is Police Reform Possible?” Edition

The killing of Tyre Nichols; Alec MacGillis on violence interruption efforts; and the State of the Union.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss the killing of Tyre Nichols; violence interruption efforts–with guest Alec MacGillis; and the upcoming State of the Union.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “The Police Cannot Be a Law Unto Themselves

Radley Balko for The New York Times: “Tyre Nichols’s Death Proves Yet Again That ‘Elite’ Police Units Are a Disaster

Alec MacGillis for The New Yorker and ProPublica: “Can Community Programs Help Slow the Rise in Violence?

Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, by Emily Bazelon

Here are this week’s chatters:

John:  The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple; The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, by Chris Whipple

Emily: Deep Cover: Never Seen Again podcast; Dan Charnas: Breaking Atoms: The Hip Hop Podcast

David: City Cast Madison; City Cast Portland; Demon Copperhead, by Barbara Kingsolver

Listener chatter from David Foreman: Artnet News: “See Scores of Unbuilt Frank Lloyd Wright Structures That Have Been Computer-Rendered With Incredible Realism

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, John, and Emily discuss The Banshees of Inisherin

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts