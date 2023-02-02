“Is Police Reform Possible?” Edition
The killing of Tyre Nichols; Alec MacGillis on violence interruption efforts; and the State of the Union.
This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss the killing of Tyre Nichols; violence interruption efforts–with guest Alec MacGillis; and the upcoming State of the Union.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Jamelle Bouie for The New York Times: “The Police Cannot Be a Law Unto Themselves”
Radley Balko for The New York Times: “Tyre Nichols’s Death Proves Yet Again That ‘Elite’ Police Units Are a Disaster”
Alec MacGillis for The New Yorker and ProPublica: “Can Community Programs Help Slow the Rise in Violence?”
Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, by Emily Bazelon
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple; The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, by Chris Whipple
Emily: Deep Cover: Never Seen Again podcast; Dan Charnas: Breaking Atoms: The Hip Hop Podcast
David: City Cast Madison; City Cast Portland; Demon Copperhead, by Barbara Kingsolver
Listener chatter from David Foreman: Artnet News: “See Scores of Unbuilt Frank Lloyd Wright Structures That Have Been Computer-Rendered With Incredible Realism”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, John, and Emily discuss The Banshees of Inisherin.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.