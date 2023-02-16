Political Gabfest

The “President Nikki Haley?” Edition

Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign; taking the “affirmative” out of affirmative action; and Amanda Ripley on the congressional committee that got things done.

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign; the legal history likely to lead to the end of affirmative action; and Amanda Ripley’s reporting on the congressional committee that got things done.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “Why Is Affirmative Action in Peril? One Man’s Decision.

Amanda Ripley for The Washington Post: “These Radically Simple Changes Helped Lawmakers Actually Get Things Done

Julia Ioffe for The New Yorker: “Russia on Fire

Becky Sullivan for NPR: “What To Know About The Train Derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

Here are this week’s chatters:

John:  CBS Sunday Morning: “Almanac: Abraham Lincoln’s Beard

Emily: John J. Lennon for The New York Review of Books: “Peddling Darkness

David: David French for The New York Times: “Men Need Purpose More Than ‘Respect’”;  City Cast DC live

Listener chatter from Tim Anderson: CNN: “Johannes Vermeer Exhibition Stuns With Scientific Revelations

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, John, and Emily discuss the derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials in Ohio.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

