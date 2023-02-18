Gabfest Reads: A Boarding School Thriller, But Make It Feminist
Rebecca Makkai’s new book I Have Some Questions For You is a murder mystery that feels ripped from Twitter.
Episode Notes
Emily Bazelon talks with author Rebecca Makkai about her new book, I Have Some Questions For You. They discuss why it’s so easy to suspend disbelief with this type of story, the “cancelled” subplot, and whether we’d be better off without Twitter.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.