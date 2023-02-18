Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: A Boarding School Thriller, But Make It Feminist

Rebecca Makkai’s new book I Have Some Questions For You is a murder mystery that feels ripped from Twitter.

Emily Bazelon talks with author Rebecca Makkai about her new book, I Have Some Questions For You. They discuss why it’s so easy to suspend disbelief with this type of story, the “cancelled” subplot, and whether we’d be better off without Twitter.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

