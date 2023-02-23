This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss the year of war on Ukraine with Anne Applebaum; the smoking gun Fox News text messages; and Google’s defense of Section 230 at the Supreme Court.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Anne Applebaum and Nataliya Gumenyuk for The Atlantic: “‘They Didn’t Understand Anything, But Just Spoiled People’s Lives’”

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “Biden’s Hope vs. Putin’s Lies”

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “Biden Went to Kyiv Because There’s No Going Back”

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “Billionaires vs. The Press in the Era of Trump”

Jenna Russell for The New York Times: “In Vermont, a School and Artist Fight Over Murals of Slavery”

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: The Kid Should See This: “How It’s Made” videos

Emily: Jill Filipovic: “Fear of a Female Body”

David: Morgan Wade; City Cast DC live

Listener chatter from Dylan O’Leary: Miles Ellingham for The Financial Times: “After Hours With 10 Foot, London’s Most Notorious Graffiti Writer”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, John, and Emily discuss the artist suing to keep his mural depicting slavery on display at a school that doesn’t want it.

