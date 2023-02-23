Political Gabfest

The “What Tucker Carlson is Saying When You’re Not Listening” Edition

Anne Applebaum on the year of war on Ukraine; the smoking gun Fox News text messages; and Section 230 at the Supreme Court.

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon discuss the year of war on Ukraine with Anne Applebaum; the smoking gun Fox News text messages; and Google’s defense of Section 230 at the Supreme Court.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Anne Applebaum and Nataliya Gumenyuk for The Atlantic: “‘They Didn’t Understand Anything, But Just Spoiled People’s Lives’

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “Biden’s Hope vs. Putin’s Lies

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “Biden Went to Kyiv Because There’s No Going Back

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “Billionaires vs. The Press in the Era of Trump

Jenna Russell for The New York Times: “In Vermont, a School and Artist Fight Over Murals of Slavery

Here are this week’s chatters:

John:  The Kid Should See This: “How It’s Made” videos

Emily: Jill Filipovic: “Fear of a Female Body

David: Morgan WadeCity Cast DC live

Listener chatter from Dylan O’Leary: Miles Ellingham for The Financial Times: “After Hours With 10 Foot, London’s Most Notorious Graffiti Writer

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, David, John, and Emily discuss the artist suing to keep his mural depicting slavery on display at a school that doesn’t want it.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth and Tori Dominguez.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

