The “DeSantis University” Edition
The rise of Marjorie Taylor Greene; Ron DeSantis’ anti-anti-racist academics; & the bipartisan bashing of monopolist Ticketmaster
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and guest host Josie Duffy Rice discuss the rise of Marjorie Taylor Greene; Ron DeSantis’ attacks on educators; and the bipartisan bashing of monopolist Ticketmaster.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Jonathan Swan and Catie Edmondson for The New York Times: “How Kevin McCarthy Forged an Ironclad Bond With Marjorie Taylor Greene”
God’s Harvard: A Christian College on a Mission to Save America, by Hanna Rosin
Josie Duffy Rice for iHeartPodcasts: Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children
The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness, by Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz
Josie: The Uninnocent: Notes on Violence and Mercy, by Katharine Blake
David: Vintage Contemporaries, by Dan Kois
Listener chatter from Pherabe Kolb: Fred Clasen-Kelly for The Greenville News: “Key Findings From The Cost Of Unity, A Series On The Displacement Of Black Greenville”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment David, John, and Josie discuss Josie’s new podcast, Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.