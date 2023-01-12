The “Weaponization of Government” Edition
The House GOP launches investigations; Marcos Nobre on the insurrection in Brazil; and the British monarchy.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the House GOP’s “Weaponization of Government” subcommittee; the insurrection in Brazil–with Marcos Nobre; and what Prince Harry’s book, Spare, means for the British
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Matthew Yglesias for Slow Boring: “A New Plan To Get Around The Debt Ceiling Hostage”
Matt Levine for Bloomberg: “Financial Engineering the Debt Ceiling”
Spare, by Prince Harry
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: David Wallace-Wells for The New York Times: “Electric Vehicles Keep Defying Almost Everyone’s Predictions”
Emily: Josie Duffy Rice for iHeartPodcasts: Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children
David: Julia Moskin for The New York Times: “Noma, Rated the World’s Best Restaurant, Is Closing Its Doors”
Listener chatter from Erich Morgenbesser: AI illustrates countries as villains
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the status of “return to office.”
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.