The “Weaponization of Government” Edition

The House GOP launches investigations; Marcos Nobre on the insurrection in Brazil; and the British monarchy.

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the House GOP’s “Weaponization of Government” subcommittee; the insurrection in Brazil–with Marcos Nobre; and what Prince Harry’s book, Spare, means for the British

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Matthew Yglesias for Slow Boring: “A New Plan To Get Around The Debt Ceiling Hostage

Matt Levine for Bloomberg: “Financial Engineering the Debt Ceiling

Spare, by Prince Harry

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: David Wallace-Wells for The New York Times: “Electric Vehicles Keep Defying Almost Everyone’s Predictions

Emily: Josie Duffy Rice for iHeartPodcasts: Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

David: Julia Moskin for The New York Times: “Noma, Rated the World’s Best Restaurant, Is Closing Its Doors

Listener chatter from Erich Morgenbesser: AI illustrates countries as villains

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the status of “return to office.”

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

