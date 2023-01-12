This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the House GOP’s “Weaponization of Government” subcommittee; the insurrection in Brazil–with Marcos Nobre; and what Prince Harry’s book, Spare, means for the British

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Matthew Yglesias for Slow Boring: “A New Plan To Get Around The Debt Ceiling Hostage”

Matt Levine for Bloomberg: “Financial Engineering the Debt Ceiling”

Spare, by Prince Harry

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: David Wallace-Wells for The New York Times: “Electric Vehicles Keep Defying Almost Everyone’s Predictions”

Emily: Josie Duffy Rice for iHeartPodcasts: Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children

David: Julia Moskin for The New York Times: “Noma, Rated the World’s Best Restaurant, Is Closing Its Doors”

Listener chatter from Erich Morgenbesser: AI illustrates countries as villains

