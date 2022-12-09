Political Gabfest

The “Can We Stop Talking About Georgia Now?” Edition

Warnock beats Walker; and the Supreme Court hears the anti-gay website designer and election cases.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss Raphael Warnock beating Herschel Walker, and oral arguments at the Supreme Court in the anti-gay marriage website designer case and the “independent state legislature” election case.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Fr. James Martin, S.J. for Outreach: “When Is Religious Liberty A Fig Leaf For Homophobia?

Ian MacDougall for ProPublica: “What’s Really at Stake in a Politically Charged Supreme Court Case on Elections

Jed Sugarmen’s thread on oral arguments in Moore v. Harper.

Kevin Roose for The New York Times: “The Brilliance and Weirdness of ChatGPT

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Associated Press: “HBO To Air Nancy Pelosi Doc Shot By Daughter Alexandra”; Pelosi in the House, November 28, 2022

Emily: The Janes

David: Tour Fort DeRussy with David; City Cast Portland has launched; Caitlin Doughty for The New York Times: “If You Want to Give Something Back to Nature, Give Your Body

Listener chatter from Adam Barhamand: Karen Bakker for Noema: “How To Speak Honeybee

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss ChatGPT.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts