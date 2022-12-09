The “Can We Stop Talking About Georgia Now?” Edition
Warnock beats Walker; and the Supreme Court hears the anti-gay website designer and election cases.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss Raphael Warnock beating Herschel Walker, and oral arguments at the Supreme Court in the anti-gay marriage website designer case and the “independent state legislature” election case.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Fr. James Martin, S.J. for Outreach: “When Is Religious Liberty A Fig Leaf For Homophobia?”
Ian MacDougall for ProPublica: “What’s Really at Stake in a Politically Charged Supreme Court Case on Elections”
Jed Sugarmen’s thread on oral arguments in Moore v. Harper.
Kevin Roose for The New York Times: “The Brilliance and Weirdness of ChatGPT”
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: Associated Press: “HBO To Air Nancy Pelosi Doc Shot By Daughter Alexandra”; Pelosi in the House, November 28, 2022
Emily: The Janes
David: Tour Fort DeRussy with David; City Cast Portland has launched; Caitlin Doughty for The New York Times: “If You Want to Give Something Back to Nature, Give Your Body”
Listener chatter from Adam Barhamand: Karen Bakker for Noema: “How To Speak Honeybee”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss ChatGPT.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.