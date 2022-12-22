Political Gabfest

The “Inciting Insurrection” Edition

The January 6th Committee’s findings; Josh Partlow on the brewing water crisis in the West; and looking back on 2022.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the January 6th Committee’s findings and criminal referrals; the brewing water crisis in the West–with Washington Post reporter Josh Partlow; and the biggest stories of 2022.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Joshua Partlow for The Washington Post: “Officials Fear ‘Complete Doomsday Scenario’ For Drought-Stricken Colorado River

Joshua Partlow for The Washington Post: “Disaster Scenarios Raise The Stakes For Colorado River Negotiations

Joshua Partlow for The Washington Post: “‘Where There’s Bodies, There’s Treasure’: A Hunt As Lake Mead Shrinks

Adam Liptak for The New York Times: “An ‘Imperial Supreme Court’ Asserts Its Power, Alarming Scholars

Marin Cogan for Vox: “The Deadliest Road in America

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Gabfest Reads: How to Avoid Disastrous PresidentsPicking Presidents: How to Make the Most Consequential Decision in the World, by Gautam Mukunda

Emily: Mario Ariza and Miranda Green for Floodlight News, and David Folkenflik for NPR: “In The Southeast, Power Company Money Flows To News Sites That Attack Their Critics

David: Li Cohen for CBS News: “Could Jack Have Fit On The Door With Rose In ‘Titanic’? Director James Cameron Conducted A Study To Find Out ‘Once And For All.’

Listener chatter from Sam Rutledge: Kaj Tallungs for Wikimedia Commons: data visualization showing the change in U.S. population demographics over time.

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss Elon Musk’s tumultuous tenure at Twitter.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts