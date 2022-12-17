Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: Everything You Need to Know About Choosing a President

Gautam Mukunda explains how to predict presidential success – and how to make the right choice for the job - in his new book, Picking Presidents.

Episode Notes

John Dickerson talks with author Gautam Mukunda about his new book Picking Presidents: How to Make the Most Consequential Decision in the World. They talk about how Mukunda’s first book, Indispensable: When Leaders Really Matter laid the groundwork for Picking Presidents. Later, Dickerson and Mukunda dig into why ‘intellectual brilliance’ – which goes beyond IQ - is a strong predictor of presidential performance and how the human portion of the job of president is changing.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

