The “Live From Atlanta” Edition
Georgia & the midterms, the potential for more political violence, and affirmative action at the Supreme Court.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson are Live in Atlanta discussing Georgia’s midterm election with NPR-WABE’s Rose Scott, as well as increasing political violencein the U.S.; and affirmative action at the Supreme Court.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
John Dickerson for CBS Primetime: “Political Threats And Violence In The U.S.” (Inteview with Robert Pape)
Steal This Book, by Abbie Hoffman
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: Carrie McBride for The New York Public Library: “100 Years Ago Men and Boys Fought on the Streets of New York Over Wearing Straw Hats Past Summer”
Emily: Fleishman Is in Trouble
David: The Candy House, by Jennifer Egan; Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, by Neil Stephenson; The Immortal King Rao, by Vauhini Vara; Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr; The Circle, by Dave Eggers
Listener chatter from John Campbell McMillian: Atlanta Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John take listener questions live.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.