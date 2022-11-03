Political Gabfest

The “Live From Atlanta” Edition

Georgia & the midterms, the potential for more political violence, and affirmative action at the Supreme Court.

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson are Live in Atlanta discussing Georgia’s midterm election with NPR-WABE’s Rose Scott, as well as increasing political violencein the U.S.; and affirmative action at the Supreme Court.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Closer Look with Rose Scott

John Dickerson for CBS Primetime: “Political Threats And Violence In The U.S.” (Inteview with Robert Pape)

Steal This Book, by Abbie Hoffman

Here are this week’s chatters:

John:  Carrie McBride for The New York Public Library: “100 Years Ago Men and Boys Fought on the Streets of New York Over Wearing Straw Hats Past Summer

Emily: Fleishman Is in Trouble

David: The Candy House, by Jennifer Egan; Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, by Neil Stephenson; The Immortal King Rao, by Vauhini Vara; Cloud Cuckoo Land, by Anthony Doerr; The Circle, by Dave Eggers

Listener chatter from John Campbell McMillian: Atlanta Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John take listener questions live.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

