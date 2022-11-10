Political Gabfest

The “Extremely Surprising” Edition

Midterm surprises; what the midterm results might mean for governance in the U.S.; and the challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act at the Supreme Court

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the midterm results we have so far and the Supreme Court case that could upend family law and more for Native Americans.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Stefan Becket for CBS News: “The Unresolved 2022 House And Senate Races That Will Determine Control Of Congress

Rebecca Nagle for The Atlantic: “The Supreme Court Case That Could Break Native American Sovereignty

Leah Litman and Matthew L.M. Fletcher for The Atlantic: “​​The Necessity of the Indian Child Welfare Act

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Sarah McCammon for NPR: “Where Abortion Was On The Ballot, Midterm Voters Largely Signaled Support

David: David chattered about how going on a “Twitter fast” is improving his well-being.

Listener chatter from Scott Grant: Sarah Linn for KCET: “The Dunites: Building a Utopia in the Oceano Dunes

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John take the under-the-radar state and local midterm results they find most interesting.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts