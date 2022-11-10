This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the midterm results we have so far and the Supreme Court case that could upend family law and more for Native Americans.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Stefan Becket for CBS News: “The Unresolved 2022 House And Senate Races That Will Determine Control Of Congress”

Rebecca Nagle for The Atlantic: “The Supreme Court Case That Could Break Native American Sovereignty”

Leah Litman and Matthew L.M. Fletcher for The Atlantic: “​​The Necessity of the Indian Child Welfare Act”

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Sarah McCammon for NPR: “Where Abortion Was On The Ballot, Midterm Voters Largely Signaled Support”

David: David chattered about how going on a “Twitter fast” is improving his well-being.

Listener chatter from Scott Grant: Sarah Linn for KCET: “The Dunites: Building a Utopia in the Oceano Dunes”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John take the under-the-radar state and local midterm results they find most interesting.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.