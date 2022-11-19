Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: Rethinking J. Edgar Hoover

Beverly Gage talks about writing the first major J. Edgar Hoover biography in over a quarter century.

Episode Notes

Emily Bazelon talks with author Beverly Gage about her new book, G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century, a detailed account of the life of the first FBI Director, J. Edgar Hoover. They discuss Hoover’s hostile relationship with Martin Luther King Jr., why he should have quit at the end of the 1950s, and how Hoover’s childhood shaped his time as director.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

