The “What Is Herschel Walker Lying About Today?” Edition
The Supreme Court tees up another radical term; Herschel Walker’s abortion lies; and the legal mess Dobbs created for doctors providing abortion via telemedicine.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the new Supreme Court term; Herschel Walker’s abortion lies; and the legal mess Dobbs created for doctors providing abortion via telemedicine.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “The Doctors Risking Everything to Offer Abortions Across State Lines”
The New York Times: “Is Elon Musk’s Deal to Buy Twitter Back On? Here’s What We Know.”
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: Brian Hutton for The Irish Times: “Irishman Nears Galway After 112 Days of Rowing Across Atlantic From New York”; Damian Browne on Instagram: auld_stock
Emily: CNN: “‘We’ve Got Weights In Fish!’: See The Moment Cheaters Are Caught During Fishing Tournament’”
David: Adam Dalva, The New Yorker: “Letters to Jeb Bush”
Listener chatter from Jamaica Popejoy: Staged
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the latest in the saga of Elon Musk and Twitter.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.