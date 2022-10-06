Political Gabfest

The “What Is Herschel Walker Lying About Today?” Edition

The Supreme Court tees up another radical term; Herschel Walker’s abortion lies; and the legal mess Dobbs created for doctors providing abortion via telemedicine.

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the new Supreme Court term; Herschel Walker’s abortion lies; and the legal mess Dobbs created for doctors providing abortion via telemedicine.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Emily Bazelon for The New York Times Magazine: “The Doctors Risking Everything to Offer Abortions Across State Lines

The New York Times: “Is Elon Musk’s Deal to Buy Twitter Back On? Here’s What We Know.

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Brian Hutton for The Irish Times: “Irishman Nears Galway After 112 Days of Rowing Across Atlantic From New York”; Damian Browne on Instagram: auld_stock

Emily: CNN: “‘We’ve Got Weights In Fish!’: See The Moment Cheaters Are Caught During Fishing Tournament’

David: Adam Dalva, The New Yorker: “Letters to Jeb Bush

Listener chatter from Jamaica Popejoy: Staged

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

