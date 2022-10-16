Political Gabfest

Bonus Edition: Michigan and Arizona Midterms

A special episode of the Political Gabfest on the midterm races in Michigan and Arizona.

Episode Notes

David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson talk to Craig Mauger of The Detroit News about the major midterm elections in the swing state of Michigan. Then the hosts speak with the Washington Post’s Yvonne Wingett Sanchez about the MAGA diehards and their opponents in Arizona’s midterm election.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

