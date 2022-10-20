The “Polls Do Not Look Amazing For Democrats” Edition
Some dire polls for Dems; women demand human rights in Iran; and Arkansas’ law targeting trans kids goes on trial.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson concerning polls for Democrats, women protesting Iran’s regime, and the trial of Arkansas’ law targeting trans kids.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Roya Hakakian for The Atlantic: “The Bonfire of the Headscarves”
A Beginner’s Guide to America for the Immigrant and the Curious, by Roya Hakakian
Matthew Yglesias for Slow Boring: “Pre-Registering Some Takes On The Midterms: Why I Think Democrats Will Undershoot Their Polling And What It Means”
Kelli María Korducki for The Atlantic: “’I Think the Women Are Winning’: Roya Hakakian on Iran”
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump; Michael Wines and Neil Vigdor for The New York Times: “Videos Show Confusion as Florida Police Arrest People on Voter Fraud Charges”
Emily: Emily Heil for The Washington Post: “Olivia Wilde Solves Salad Dressing Mystery With A Nora Ephron Recipe”
David: Jeff Maysh for The Atlantic: “The $30 Million Lottery Scam”
Listener chatter from Lara Lowenstein: The Mountain Dogs
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss Ye buying Parler.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.