Gabfest Reads: Tracy Flick Returns
The original ambitious woman returns in author Tom Perrotta’s new novel, Tracy Flick Can’t Win.
Episode Notes
David Plotz talks with with author Tom Perrotta about why Tracy Flick doesn’t have the life she dreamed of in his new novel, Tracy Flick Can’t Win. A sequel to Perrotta’s 1998 novel Election, Tracy Flick Can’t Win meets up with Tracy Flick decades later where she’s a single mother and assistant principal of a New Jersey high school.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.