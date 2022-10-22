Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: Tracy Flick Returns

The original ambitious woman returns in author Tom Perrotta’s new novel, Tracy Flick Can’t Win.

David Plotz talks with with author Tom Perrotta about why Tracy Flick doesn’t have the life she dreamed of in his new novel, Tracy Flick Can’t Win. A sequel to Perrotta’s 1998 novel ElectionTracy Flick Can’t Win meets up with Tracy Flick decades later where she’s a single mother and assistant principal of a New Jersey high school.

