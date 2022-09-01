The “Diligent Search” Edition
Trump’s classified document stash; what Trump’s second term would do to U.S. democracy; and what voters deserve to know about a candidate’s health.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss Trump’s strange legal maneuvering in the obstruction investigation; what Trump’s second term would do to U.S. democracy; and what voters deserve to know about a candidate’s health.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Jonathan Rauch for the Atlantic “Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This”
Age of Innocence, by Edith Wharton
Portrait of a Lady, by Henry James
Heart of Darkness, by Joseph Conrad
Lord Jim, by Joseph Conrad
Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do, by Studs Terkel
This Is Chance!: The Shaking of an All-American City, a Voice That Held It Together, by Jon Mooallem
The Way We Live Now, by Anthony Trollope
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: Ella Koeze, Denise Lu and Charlie Smart for The New York Times: “Can You Gerrymander Your Party to Power?”
Emily: Aaron Byrd, Weiyi Cai, Geoff Macdonald, Emily Rhyne, Noah Throop, Joe Ward and Jeremy White for The New York Times: “The Toss”
David: CityCast DC; Bad Sisters
Listener chatter from Michael Koehler: Christo Grozev for Bellingcat: “Socialite, Widow, Jeweller, Spy: How a GRU Agent Charmed Her Way Into NATO Circles in Italy”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the non-political books that most influenced their understanding of politics.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.