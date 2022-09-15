Political Gabfest

The “What if Ukraine Wins?” Edition

Anne Appelbaum on Ukraine’s advances, Lindsey Graham’s national abortion ban bill; and the controversy over minimum education standards for religious schools in New York.

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss Ukraine’s advances with Anne Appelbaum; Lindsey Graham’s national abortion ban bill; and the controversy over requiring religious schools in New York to meet minimum educational standards.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “It’s Time to Prepare for a Ukrainian Victory

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “The Other Ukrainian Army

Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine, by Anne Applebaum

Shtisel

Fill The Void

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life,

by George Saunders

Emily: Shaila Dewan for The New York Times: “Philadelphia Prosecutor Is Found in Contempt by State Representatives

David: Mosaic Magazine: “The Royal Mohel and the House of Windsor’s Relationship with the Jews

Listener chatter from Andrea: NPR’s Planet Money: “Best By, Sell By, Use By

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the Death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

