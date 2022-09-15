The “What if Ukraine Wins?” Edition
Anne Appelbaum on Ukraine’s advances, Lindsey Graham’s national abortion ban bill; and the controversy over minimum education standards for religious schools in New York.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss Ukraine’s advances with Anne Appelbaum; Lindsey Graham’s national abortion ban bill; and the controversy over requiring religious schools in New York to meet minimum educational standards.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “It’s Time to Prepare for a Ukrainian Victory”
Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “The Other Ukrainian Army”
Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine, by Anne Applebaum
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life,
by George Saunders
Emily: Shaila Dewan for The New York Times: “Philadelphia Prosecutor Is Found in Contempt by State Representatives”
David: Mosaic Magazine: “The Royal Mohel and the House of Windsor’s Relationship with the Jews”
Listener chatter from Andrea: NPR’s Planet Money: “Best By, Sell By, Use By”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the Death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.