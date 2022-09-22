Political Gabfest

The “Ron DeSantis’ Sadistic Plan” Edition

New York alleges massive fraud by the Trumps; Ron DeSantis trafficks asylum seekers; and Dahlia Lithwick’s Lady Justice. 

Episode Notes

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Trading Barriers: Immigration and the Remaking of Globalization, Margaret E. Peters

Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America, by Dahlia Lithwick

Ruth Igielnik for The New York Times: “Trump Support Remains Unmoved by Investigations, Poll Finds”

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: It was supposed to be…The Philosophy of Modern Song, by Bob Dylan

Emily: Somebody Somewhere; Reservation Dogs

David: The Space Force Anthem

Listener chatter from Danny Edgel: Frank Vaisvilas and Sarah Volpenhein for The Green Bay Press-Gazette: “Oneida Nation Steps In To Defend Indian Child Welfare Act In Us Supreme Court Case

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss the vacation of Adnan Syed’s murder conviction.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.