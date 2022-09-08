This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the inexplicable success of Trump’s special master gambit in the Espionage Act investigation; Biden calling out anti-democratic elements of the electorate; and the roots of the Jackson, MS water crisis.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: Professor Vejas Gabriel Liulevicius for The Great Courses: Turning Points in Modern History

Emily: Jerusalem Demsas for the Atlantic: “What’s Causing Black Flight?”

David: Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread

Listener chatter from Cynthia Lerner: Ruth Marcus for the Washington Post: “I Usually Ignore The Sexism And Ageism Directed at Me. Now I’m Calling It Out.”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily and David interview John about his new streaming nightly news show, CBS News Primetime.

