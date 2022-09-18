Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: Searching for a Happy Ending

Ada Calhoun’s memoir, Also a Poet, started as a biography about Frank O’Hara. It became a reflection on Calhoun’s relationship with her father.

Episode Notes

John Dickerson talks with author Ada Calhoun about her new memoir, Also a Poet: Frank O’Hara, My Father, and Me. What started as Calhoun’s attempt to finish the biography of Frank O’Hara that her father started, turned into a gripping story of Calhoun’s relationship with her father. Calhoun and Dickerson talk about not pulling punches when it comes to how nice family members are, why you can’t pre-plan a happy ending, and what her father thought of the book.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth

