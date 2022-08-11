The “What’s in Trump’s Safe?” Edition
The Mar-a-Lago search; the Inflation Reduction Act; and seeking accountability for family separation at the border.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and Juliette Kayyem discuss the Mar-a-Lago search; the Inflation Reduction Act; and Caitlin Dickerson’s article investigating how separating families at the border became U.S. policy.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Caitlin Dickerson for The Atlantic: “An American Catastrophe: The Secret History of Family Separation”
Juliette Kayyem for The Atlantic: “The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters”
Curated Decay: Heritage Beyond Saving, by Caitlin DeSilvey
Serena Williams and Rob Haskell for Vogue: “Serena Williams Says Farewell to Tennis On Her Own Terms—And In Her Own Words”
Claudia Rankine for The New York Times Magazine: “The Meaning of Serena Williams”
Here are this week’s chatters:
Emily: “Downbad” by PJ Frantz
Juliette: Jim Farber for The New York Times: “Olivia Newton-John, Pop Singer and ‘Grease’ Star, Dies at 73”
David: Jack Fitzpatrick for Bloomberg Government: “Old Capitol Stones to Be Stored Away After Decades Piled in Park”
Listener chatter from Sebastian Cray: The Bingham Cup
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, Juliette, and David discuss Serena Williams’ retirement from tennis.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.