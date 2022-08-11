Political Gabfest

The “What’s in Trump’s Safe?” Edition

The Mar-a-Lago search; the Inflation Reduction Act; and seeking accountability for family separation at the border.

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and Juliette Kayyem discuss the Mar-a-Lago search; the Inflation Reduction Act; and Caitlin Dickerson’s article investigating how separating families at the border became U.S. policy.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Caitlin Dickerson for The Atlantic: “An American Catastrophe: The Secret History of Family Separation

Juliette Kayyem for The Atlantic: “The Bad and Good News About Trump’s Violent Supporters

Curated Decay: Heritage Beyond Saving, by Caitlin DeSilvey

Serena Williams and Rob Haskell for Vogue: “Serena Williams Says Farewell to Tennis On Her Own Terms—And In Her Own Words

Claudia Rankine for The New York Times Magazine: “The Meaning of Serena Williams

King Richard

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: “Downbad” by PJ Frantz

Juliette: Jim Farber for The New York Times: “Olivia Newton-John, Pop Singer and ‘Grease’ Star, Dies at 73

David: Jack Fitzpatrick for Bloomberg Government: “Old Capitol Stones to Be Stored Away After Decades Piled in Park

Listener chatter from Sebastian Cray: The Bingham Cup

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, Juliette, and David discuss Serena Williams’ retirement from tennis.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • Emily Bazelon is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, the author of Charged and Sticks and Stones, and co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest.

  • Juliette Kayyem is faculty chair of the homeland security and security and global health projects at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. She served as assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at the Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama.