The “Could the Democrats Actually Win?” Edition
Changing tides ahead of the midterms; Conservatives score an unprecedented $1.6B donation; and Biden’s student loan forgiveness and repayment plans.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss what the special election results suggest for the midterms, an unprecedented $1.6B donation to a secretive conservative organization; and Biden’s student loan forgiveness and repayment plans.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, by Heather McGhee
The Sum of Us podcast
Invisible Things by Mat Johnson
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: The Bullshit Generator; The Age of Acrimony: How Americans Fought to Fix Their Democracy, 1865-1915 Hardcover, by Jon Grinspan
Emily: Igor Derysh for Salon: “‘That’s Not What Our Report Said’: Ex-Mueller Prosecutor Says Barr’s Trump Memo Is ‘legally Wrong’”; The Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law
David: Courtney E. Smith for Ultimate Classic Rock: “35 Years Ago: Los Lobos’ ‘La Bamba’ Returns Ritchie Valens to Spotlight”
Listener chatter from Rebecca Vernon: Sarina E. Miller for the Washington Post: “Thanks To Middle-Schoolers Like Me, There Are At Last No More Salem ‘Witches’”
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and John discuss Gavin Newsom’s veto of a bill allowing safe injection sites in California.
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.