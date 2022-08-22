Political Gabfest

Gabfest Reads: Life on Europa Looks Too Much Like America

Mat Johnson’s Invisible Things compares our reality with life in a bubble on Jupiter’s largest moon

Episode Notes

David Plotz talks with author Mat Johnson about his new novel Invisible Things. Johnson’s novel tells the story of a group of astronauts that land in a bubble colony on Jupiter’s biggest moon.

They talk about the challenges of writing satire when reality feels fake, how mediocre people rise up by sucking up, and why we need to look at the invisible things in our daily lives.

