Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and Benjamin Wittes discuss the Trump investigations; Liz Cheney’s defeat; and Dana Goldstein’s reporting on controversies over how to teach kids to read.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Jack Goldsmith for Lawfare: “Prosecuting Trump: A Reply to Josh Marshall

Dana Goldstein for The New York Times: “An Old and Contested Solution to Boost Reading Scores: Phonics

Dana Goldstein The New York Times: “In the Fight Over How to Teach Reading, This Guru Makes a Major Retreat

Dana Goldstein The New York Times: “New Reading Curriculum Is Mired in Debate Over Race and Gender

Belinda Luscombe for Time: “Inside the Massive Effort to Change the Way Kids Are Taught to Read

Ronald Brownstein for The Atlantic: “Liz Cheney’s Kamikaze Campaign

Invisible Things by Mat Johnson

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: Sam Levine for The Guardian: “Memphis Prosecutor Who Charged Black Woman Over Voting Error Loses Re-Election Bid”; Kim Bellware and Lateshia Beachum for The Washington Post: “Desantis Sued By Prosecutor Suspended Over Stance On Abortion-Related Crime

Ben: The Lawfare Podcast: Allies

David: Dwight Garner for The New York Times: “Jared Kushner’s ‘Breaking History’ Is a Soulless and Very Selective Memoir

Listener chatter from Josh Forsythe: Elizabeth P. Derryberry, Jennifer N. Phillips, Graham E. Derryberry, Michael J. Blum, and David Luther for Science: “Singing In A Silent Spring: Birds Respond To A Half-Century Soundscape Reversion During The Covid-19 Shutdown

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Emily, David, and Ben discuss Ben’s performance art protests at the Russian embassy in D.C.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

