The “Nothing’s The Matter With Kansas” Edition
The primaries & Kansans’ defense of abortion; Alex Jones on trial; and surviving pregnancy in the United States.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and Heather McGhee discuss the primaries and Kansan voters’ defense of abortion; Alex Jones on trial; and Annie Lowrey’s story of surviving pregnancy in the United States.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Sam Adler-Bell for The New York Times: “The Violent Fantasies of Blake Masters”
Jason Beeferman for The Texas Tribune: “How Sandy Hook Lies and the Jan. 6 Inquiry Threaten to Undo Alex Jones”
Annie Lowrey for The Atlantic: “American Motherhood”
Annie Lowrey for The Atlantic: “The Most Important Study in the Abortion Debate”
The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, by Heather McGhee
The Sum of Us podcast
Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, by Emily Bazelon
Black Reconstruction in America, by W. E. B. Du Bois
Forbidden City, by Vanessa Hua
Here are this week’s chatters:
Emily: The Law & Justice Journalism Project
Heather: A Court of Thorns and Roses, by Sarah J. Maas
David: Piranesi, by Susanna Clarke; Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, by Susanna Clarke; Testament of Youth, by Vera Brittain
Listener chatter from Mohamed El-Sheik: Adriana E. Ramírez for The Atlantic: “Everyone Loses on Jeopardy Eventually”
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.