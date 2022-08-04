This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and Heather McGhee discuss the primaries and Kansan voters’ defense of abortion; Alex Jones on trial; and Annie Lowrey’s story of surviving pregnancy in the United States.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Sam Adler-Bell for The New York Times: “The Violent Fantasies of Blake Masters”

Jason Beeferman for The Texas Tribune: “How Sandy Hook Lies and the Jan. 6 Inquiry Threaten to Undo Alex Jones”

Annie Lowrey for The Atlantic: “American Motherhood”

Annie Lowrey for The Atlantic: “The Most Important Study in the Abortion Debate”

The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, by Heather McGhee

The Sum of Us podcast

Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, by Emily Bazelon

Black Reconstruction in America, by W. E. B. Du Bois

Forbidden City, by Vanessa Hua

Here are this week’s chatters:

Emily: The Law & Justice Journalism Project

Heather: A Court of Thorns and Roses, by Sarah J. Maas

David: Piranesi, by Susanna Clarke; Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, by Susanna Clarke; Testament of Youth, by Vera Brittain

Listener chatter from Mohamed El-Sheik: Adriana E. Ramírez for The Atlantic: “Everyone Loses on Jeopardy Eventually”

