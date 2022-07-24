Gabfest Reads: Revolution Through Teenage Eyes
Vanessa Hua’s Forbidden City follows a sixteen-year-old dancer into Mao’s China.
Episode Notes
Emily Bazelon talks with author Vanessa Hua about her new historical fiction book, Forbidden City. The novel tells the story of sixteen-year-old revolutionary Mei who becomes a dancer in Chairman Mao’s inner circle. Emily and Vanessa talk about Vanessa’s inspiration for the novel, the complicated dynamics between Mei and Chairman Mao, and whether we’ll hear more from Mei.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth