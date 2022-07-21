The “Hot, Hotter, Hottest” Edition
Europe’s deadly heat wave, Joe Manchin kills climate legislation, and the inevitable post-Roe healthcare chaos has begun.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Josie Duffy Rice discuss Europe’s deadly heat wave, Joe Manchin’s balk at climate legislation, and the inevitable tragedies already happening post-Roe.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Lindsay Whitehurst, Camille Fassett, and Jasen Lo for the Associated Press: “Social Programs Weak in Many States With Tough Abortion Laws”
The Ministry for the Future, by Kim Stanley Robinson
The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness, by Meghan O’Rourke
Forbidden City, by Vanessa Hua
Homesick and Happy: How Time Away from Parents Can Help a Child Grow, by Michael Thompson
John Dickerson for Slate: “My Daughter Went Away to Camp and Changed”
Here are this week’s chatters:
John: Carol D. Leonnig and Maria Sacchetti for The Washington Post: “Secret Service Watchdog Knew in February That Texts Had Been Purged”
Josie: Zak Cheney-Rice for New York Magazine: “Larry Wilmore Knows No Bounds”;
David: Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps; Elias Esquivel for World Athletics: “Patterson Takes Surprise High Jump Gold In Oregon”
Listener chatter from Mark Wegener: Gamaliel Bradford for the January 1930 issue of The Atlantic: “The Genius of the Average: Calvin Coolidge”
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.