The “Is The Major Questions Doctrine Bogus?” Edition
The Supreme Court guts the EPA’s authority, takes a case with frightening implications for democratic elections, and strikes down more gun control laws.
Episode Notes
This week, David Plotz, Emily Bazelon, and John Dickerson discuss the Supreme Court’s gutting of administrative authority in West Virginia v. EPA, the case coming next term that could upend U.S. elections, and the Highland Park shooting.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley for The Atlantic: “The Nondelegation Doctrine Is A Fable”
Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley for The Columbia Law Review: “Delegation at the Founding”
Here are this week’s chatters:
Emily: Susan Elizabeth Shepard for Willamette Week: “A Student at an Oregon Community College Says Instructors Flunked Her for Being a Porn Actress. She’s Suing.”
John: How Normal Am I?
David: Twitter thread about: Jaroszewicz, et al: “How Effective Is (More) Money? Randomizing Unconditional Cash Transfer Amounts in the US”
Listener chatter from Jocelyn Frank: “Humanity’s First Cosmic Gallery of Children’s Art: What the Youngest Members of Our Young Species Most Cherish About Life on Earth”
Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis.
Research by Bridgette Dunlap.