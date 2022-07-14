Political Gabfest

The “Lowest Approval Rating” Edition

Biden’s 2024 plans, the establishment Republicans who stand by Trump, and Herschel Walker’s baffling Senate campaign.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Mark Leibovich discuss Biden’s 2024 plans, the establishment Republicans who stand by Trump, and Herschel Walker’s alarming Senate campaign.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:

Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission, by Mark Leibovich

Anne Applebaum for The Atlantic: “History Will Judge The Complicit

Mark Leibovich for the New York Times Magazine: “Donald Trump Is Not Going Anywhere

Mark Leibovich for the New York Times: “Kevin McCarthy, Four Months After Jan. 6, Still on Defensive Over Trump

Here are this week’s chatters:

John: The New York Times: “168 Writing Prompts to Spark Discussion and Reflection

Mark: Mark shared his thoughts on whether life was better before cell phones.

David: City Cast DC’s July 12, 2022 newsletter.

Listener chatter from Josie Beyer: Julia Medina for Sleepopolis: “Sleeping While Rowing in the Great Pacific Race”; Lat 35 Racing Team on Instagram

Tweet us your questions and chatters @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

Research by Bridgette Dunlap.

Advertisement

About the Show

Voted “Favorite Political Podcast” by Apple Podcasts listeners. Stephen Colbert says, “Everybody should listen to the Slate Political Gabfest.” The Gabfest is hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz. Listen for the debates, stay for the cocktail chatter.

All episodes

Hosts

  • David Plotz is a host of the Slate Political Gabfest and the CEO of City Cast.

  • John Dickerson is a CBS political analyst and correspondent, co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest, host of the Whistlestop podcast, and author of The Hardest Job in the World.

Follow